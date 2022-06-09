Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 2,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

