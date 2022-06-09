Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $2.26 Million in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 2.91% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

