Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $522,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

