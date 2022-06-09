Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,294. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

