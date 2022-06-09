Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 119,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

