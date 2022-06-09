Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 20,043 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

SCHE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,003. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

