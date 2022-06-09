Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 95,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,499. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

