Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 12,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,415. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

