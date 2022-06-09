Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 827,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.48. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,150. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.