Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,279,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.03. 28,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

