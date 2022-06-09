Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $306.08. 1,766,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,596,144. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

