Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $665.92. 6,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.