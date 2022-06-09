Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Tesla comprises 3.5% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 118,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $91,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $741.90. 708,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,443,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $864.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.20. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $768.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

