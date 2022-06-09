Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.