Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,603 shares of company stock worth $12,908,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

