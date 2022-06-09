Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,497 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.15. 188,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,079. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.35, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,464. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.