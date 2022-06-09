RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.04 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1.04 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,155.29 or 1.00057259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030967 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

