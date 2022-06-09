RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $308.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $466.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $524.63.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $300.54 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock valued at $150,123,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

