RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,020 shares of company stock worth $140,868. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.