Reviewing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TerrAscend alerts:

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89 AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 257.68%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.12 $3.11 million N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 32.49 -$166.19 million ($1.67) -1.73

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -1,412.56% -29.33% -21.44%

Summary

TerrAscend beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.