REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REVG stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

