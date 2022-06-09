REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

REVG stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

