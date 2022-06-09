Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 917,807 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.36.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

