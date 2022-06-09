Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 245,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

