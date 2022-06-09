Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.25

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
