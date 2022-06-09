Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.25

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the third quarter worth $162,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

