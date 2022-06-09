RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Insider Ramtin Agah Acquires 5,182 Shares

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) insider Ramtin Agah acquired 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,500.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

