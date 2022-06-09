Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 969,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 296,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

About Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Renovare Environmental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.