ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOL stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

