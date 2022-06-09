ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SOL stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReneSola (SOL)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.