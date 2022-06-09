Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. 4,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

