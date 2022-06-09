Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.46. 38,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 135,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.