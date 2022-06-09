ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $323.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,150.36 or 0.99988897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00191389 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00112723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00183221 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

