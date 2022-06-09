Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

