Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $295,748.16 and $60,652.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030931 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.