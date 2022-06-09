Raydium Market Cap Reaches $101.87 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $101.87 million and $27.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 112,587,845 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.