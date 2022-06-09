RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 133,077 shares of company stock valued at $116,175 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

