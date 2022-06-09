Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.60) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.63 million and a P/E ratio of 172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.90.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

