Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.60) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.63 million and a P/E ratio of 172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.90.
About Ramsdens
