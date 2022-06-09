Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 677,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Rambus has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,366 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.