Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $11.41 million and $82,098.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00244236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00399120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.