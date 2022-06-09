QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.70

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.70 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 376.20 ($4.71). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 372.20 ($4.66), with a volume of 996,710 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on QQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.83) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 355 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

