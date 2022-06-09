PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 8,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

