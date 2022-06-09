PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

