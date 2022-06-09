Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00229191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00405234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030264 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

