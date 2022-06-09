PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 5,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 37,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)
