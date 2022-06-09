Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.38.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,954. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

