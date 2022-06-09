Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 115,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.41. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.