Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 115,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.41. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
