Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Profire Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.43 on Monday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

