Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Up 0.9%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.
Pro Medicus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro Medicus (PMCUF)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.