PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.