Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.03 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report $190.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $190.10 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $180.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $764.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 234,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,627. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

