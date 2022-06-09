Power Index Pool Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $179,266.78 and approximately $36.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00340052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00421218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

